Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Gap Down to $26.06

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $26.06. Newell Brands shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 11514000 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. Vetr upgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12,299.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 72.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/newell-brands-nwl-shares-gap-down-to-26-06.html.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.