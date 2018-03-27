Newmark Group (NMRK) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newmark Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1138061711795 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

NMRK stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc is a commercial real estate services company. The Company is focused on offering products and services to both owners and occupiers across the entire commercial real estate industry. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consists of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting and government-sponsored enterprise lending and loan servicing.

