Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its position in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,700 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 433,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 974,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

In related news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 1,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $47,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $868,866. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,677.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmont Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Newmont Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -311.09%.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

