News Corp (NWS) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.10% of News worth $106,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of News by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of News by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

NWS stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. News Corp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $9,323.81, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.97%.

About News

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

