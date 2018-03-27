NEX Group (LON:NXG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

NEX Group (LON:NXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a GBX 679 ($9.38) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NEX Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NEX Group from GBX 675 ($9.33) to GBX 680 ($9.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($9.19) price objective on shares of NEX Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($10.09) price objective on shares of NEX Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on NEX Group from GBX 550 ($7.60) to GBX 570 ($7.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 682.38 ($9.43).

Shares of NEX Group stock opened at GBX 875 ($12.09) on Friday. NEX Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.63 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 690.25 ($9.54). The company has a market capitalization of $2,550.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.17.

About NEX Group

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

