Nike (NKE) Given a $64.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray set a $64.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Nike from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.35 to $64.46 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at $65.90 on Friday. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $105,149.06, a PE ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric D. Sprunk sold 226,040 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $14,263,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,448,792.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,802 shares of company stock worth $58,993,107 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/nike-nke-given-a-64-00-price-target-at-piper-jaffray.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.