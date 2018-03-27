Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $13.89 Million Position in Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Nike were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,802 shares of company stock worth $58,993,107 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.35 to $64.46 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. 3,854,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,897,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105,149.06, a PE ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

