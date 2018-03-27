Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,605,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,876,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,135,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,423,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 58.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,779,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,284,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058,601 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4,252.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $980,539,000 after buying an additional 16,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,472,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $903,432,000 after buying an additional 336,633 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 226,040 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $14,263,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,448,792.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 912,802 shares of company stock worth $58,993,107. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,450. Nike has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $105,149.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer upgraded Nike to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nike from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

