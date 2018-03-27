NiSource Inc. (NI) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

NiSource has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

NI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 5,712,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $7,780.69, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

