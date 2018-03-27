NiSource Inc. (NI) Position Raised by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NiSource by 29.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 401,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 91,675 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC increased its position in NiSource by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 285,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in NiSource by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,350,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,422,000 after buying an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NI stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,780.69, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

