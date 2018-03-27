Nokia (NOK) Upgraded at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $5.78 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.57.

Nokia (NYSE NOK) opened at $5.54 on Friday. Nokia has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $30,748.02, a P/E ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Nokia had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,836,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,775,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016,150 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,247,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,673,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,424,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,219 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.

