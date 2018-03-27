Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in YY (YY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in YY (NASDAQ:YY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YY by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in YY during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in YY by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in YY by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in YY by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Get YY alerts:

YY stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,696.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. YY has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. YY had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 21.48%. analysts expect that YY will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Instinet raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.46 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in YY (YY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-purchases-new-position-in-yy-yy-updated.html.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.