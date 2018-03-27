Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF (SMIN) Holdings Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,130,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,030,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 251,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Ishares MSCI India Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

