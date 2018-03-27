Head-To-Head Survey: Nordic American Tanker (NAT) and Its Peers

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE: NAT) is one of 144 public companies in the “TRANSPORTATION” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nordic American Tanker to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tanker $154.68 million -$75.50 million -2.84 Nordic American Tanker Competitors $3.23 billion $305.94 million 18.64

Nordic American Tanker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Tanker. Nordic American Tanker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Nordic American Tanker pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Nordic American Tanker pays out -16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out -1,094.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Nordic American Tanker has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tanker’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tanker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tanker -48.82% -9.01% -5.72% Nordic American Tanker Competitors 0.79% 6.59% 3.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Nordic American Tanker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nordic American Tanker and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tanker 2 4 1 0 1.86 Nordic American Tanker Competitors 1097 3992 4825 203 2.41

Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.85%. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies have a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Nordic American Tanker’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nordic American Tanker is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Nordic American Tanker competitors beat Nordic American Tanker on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil. The vessels in the Company’s fleet are homogenous and interchangeable. The Company’s vessels are employed in the spot market. The Company’s vessels include Nordic Harrier, Nordic Hawk, Nordic Hunter, Nordic Voyager, Nordic Fighter, Nordic Freedom, Nordic Discovery, Nordic Saturn, Nordic Jupiter, Nordic Moon, Nordic Apollo, Nordic Cosmos, Nordic Sprite, Nordic Mistral, Nordic Passat, Nordic Vega, Nordic Breeze, Nordic Zenith, Nordic Sprinter, Nordic Skier and Nordic Light.

