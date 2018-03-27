Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) Share Price

News headlines about Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.1734779916486 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NAO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,857. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.90, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 182.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Limited (NAO) operates platform supply vessels (PSV). The Company owns approximately eight vessels. The Company operates in the offshore support vessel market segment. The Company has approximately two vessels under construction. The Company’s vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market.

