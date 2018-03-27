Norman E. Mcleod Sells 12,560 Shares of At Home Group Inc (HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $413,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,549.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HOME stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,910.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.32. At Home Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $34.01.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $293.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.23 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in At Home Group by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group, Inc is a home decor superstore. The Company is focused on providing a range of assortment of products for any room, in any style, for any budget. As of July 30, 2016, the Company offered over 50,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) throughout its stores. As of July 30, 2016, the Company’s store base is consisted of 115 format stores across 29 states and 65 markets, averaging approximately 120,000 square feet per store.

