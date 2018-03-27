Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Northern Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 56,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.17 and a one year high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,434.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Wilson Leech sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $951,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $1,498,907.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,457 shares of company stock worth $20,188,250. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

