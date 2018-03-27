Northern Trust (NTRS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northern Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 44.8133441258988 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo set a $105.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.81.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. 1,175,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Northern Trust has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,434.11, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other Northern Trust news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 4,807 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $528,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Cohodes sold 11,982 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,183,222.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,457 shares of company stock worth $20,188,250 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

