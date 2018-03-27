NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital lowered shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.40. 6,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,520. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care.

