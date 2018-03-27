Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Novartis (NVS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.51.

NVS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.11. 641,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Novartis has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $182,059.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

