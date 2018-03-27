Financial Comparison: NSK (NPSKY) and Its Peers

NSK (OTCMKTS: NPSKY) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NSK to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

NSK has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NSK and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $8.78 billion $423.70 million 14.55 NSK Competitors $4.25 billion $225.62 million 13.62

NSK has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. NSK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NSK pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NSK lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 5.47% 10.64% 5.02% NSK Competitors -96.19% 7.51% 2.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NSK and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 0 0 0 0 N/A NSK Competitors 170 689 768 25 2.39

As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 15.30%. Given NSK’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NSK has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

NSK beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. is engaged in manufacture and sale of bearings. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial Machinery business and Automotive business. The Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the production and sales of industrial machinery bearings, ball screws and linear guides. The Automotive business is engaged in production and sales of bearings for car manufacturers and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns and automatic transmission components. Its Industrial Machinery business consists of approximately two product categories: Industrial Machinery Bearings, which offers miniature through to ultra-large bearings, and Precision Machinery and Parts, which provides linear motion products and mechatronic products. Its Automotive business provides Automotive Bearings, such as mainstay hub unit bearings and needle roller bearings, and Automotive Components, which include electric power steering (EPS) systems and automatic transmission (AT) components.

