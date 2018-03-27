NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0002

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. NuShares has a total market cap of $680,379.00 and approximately $4,985.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuShares has traded 68.9% lower against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and alcurEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00200691 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000497 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: alcurEX and SouthXchange. It is not presently possible to purchase NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.