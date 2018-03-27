Nutrisystem (NTRI) Trading Down 5.6%

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI)’s share price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $27.00. 952,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 918,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrisystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Nutrisystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $52.00 price target on Nutrisystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nutrisystem from $67.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Argus cut Nutrisystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutrisystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Nutrisystem alerts:

The company has a market cap of $829.21, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Nutrisystem had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Nutrisystem will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Nutrisystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Nutrisystem’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 10,000 shares of Nutrisystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dawn M. Zier sold 30,006 shares of Nutrisystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $1,571,114.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,319. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrisystem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,912,000 after buying an additional 121,738 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrisystem by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,445,000 after buying an additional 189,317 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrisystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrisystem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,741,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrisystem by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 901,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/nutrisystem-ntri-trading-down-5-6.html.

Nutrisystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrisystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrisystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.