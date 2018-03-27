NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NXP Semiconductors earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor provider an impact score of 46.6138614749237 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NXPI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,302.69, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $102.97 and a 52 week high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 23.93%. sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $127.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.12.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

