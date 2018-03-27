Nyancoin (NYAN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Nyancoin has a market cap of $404,122.00 and approximately $289.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyancoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyancoin alerts:

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007848 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000336 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002083 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004304 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Nyancoin

Nyancoin (NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 318,929,301 coins. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin.

Nyancoin Coin Trading

Nyancoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyancoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyancoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.