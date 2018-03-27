Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00131437768240343%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Castleton Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $187,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 435,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,372,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 41,075 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/oasis-midstream-partners-omp-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. The Company is formed to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations exclusively within the Williston Basin. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.