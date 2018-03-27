Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) versus Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) Financial Survey

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE: OMP) and Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Energy Transfer Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A Energy Transfer Equity 2.30% 4.48% 1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oasis Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80 Energy Transfer Equity 0 3 11 0 2.79

Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.13%. Energy Transfer Equity has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.77%. Given Energy Transfer Equity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer Equity is more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Energy Transfer Equity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.51 $49.21 million N/A N/A Energy Transfer Equity $40.52 billion 0.39 $915.00 million $0.83 17.53

Energy Transfer Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Energy Transfer Equity pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Energy Transfer Equity pays out 147.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer Equity has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Energy Transfer Equity beats Oasis Midstream Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. The Company is formed to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the oil and natural gas operations exclusively within the Williston Basin. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. The Company operates in two primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin.

About Energy Transfer Equity

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other. Its Investment in ETP segment includes the ETP’s operations, which include intrastate transportation and storage operations; interstate transportation and storage operations; midstream operations; liquids transportation and services operations; ETP’s Investment in Sunoco Logistics; Retail Marketing operations, and ETP’s other operations and Investments. The Investment in Sunoco LP segment includes wholesale operations and retail operations. Lake Charles LNG owns a LNG import terminal and regasification facility located on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast.

