Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

Headlines about Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6795887117317 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORIG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

ORIG stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

