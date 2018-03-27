OGE Energy (OGE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OGE Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.755461780084 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy (OGE) traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 810,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,276.76, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director Peter D. Clarke purchased 1,850 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

