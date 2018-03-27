Omega Flex (OFLX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of OFLX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $655.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc is a manufacturer of flexible metal hose. The Company is engaged in a range of different markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries. It operates through manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories segment.

