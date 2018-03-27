Omeros (OMER) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Omeros earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0016318345363 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

OMER stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 365,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,025. The stock has a market cap of $680.35, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMER. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

