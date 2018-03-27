OmiseGO (OMG) Price Tops $10.12 on Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $29.17 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.12 or 0.00125346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, BigONE, Bancor Network and Coinbene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00019424 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00029748 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010068 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005203 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, TDAX, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Mercatox, BigONE, Upbit, Radar Relay, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, Binance, Huobi, Coinrail, HitBTC, Livecoin, EtherDelta, Bittrex, AEX, Exrates, Liqui, Coinbene, OKEx, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Coinnest. It is not currently possible to buy OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

