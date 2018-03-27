OmiseGO (OMG) Market Capitalization Reaches $993.12 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $993.12 million and approximately $23.07 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for $9.73 or 0.00124933 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, Mercatox and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Poloniex, TDAX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Coinbene, COSS, Binance, Exrates, AEX, Bitfinex, Huobi, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Livecoin, Kucoin, Liqui, BigONE, Upbit, Coinrail, ChaoEX, OKEx, BX Thailand, EtherDelta, Bittrex, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

