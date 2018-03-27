Omni Market Capitalization Tops $14.08 Million (CRYPTO:OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.10 or 0.00319523 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. Omni has a total market cap of $14.08 million and $80,876.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.01796620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004931 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015328 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,103 coins and its circulating supply is 560,787 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.