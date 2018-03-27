On Deck Capital (ONDK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS

UBS assumed coverage on shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on On Deck Capital from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

ONDK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 741,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,947. The company has a market capitalization of $392.35, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.58. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc offers an online platform for small business lending. The Company’s platform aggregates and analyzes data points from disparate data sources to assess the creditworthiness of small businesses. Small businesses apply for a term loan or line of credit on the Company’s Website, and using its OnDeck Score, the Company makes a funding decision and transfers the funds.

