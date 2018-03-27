On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.014412701364 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTIV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 137,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 million. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. research analysts forecast that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Track Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

