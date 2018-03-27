One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.41 Million

Brokerages expect One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report $19.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Liberty Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.72 million. One Liberty Properties reported sales of $18.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will report full year sales of $19.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.55 million to $82.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $78.27 million to $94.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow One Liberty Properties.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 31.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on One Liberty Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. One Liberty Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLP stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $27.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.53%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting of retail, industrial, flex, and health and fitness properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 114 properties and participated in joint ventures that own five properties.

