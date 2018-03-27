Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $518.40 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Ontology has a market cap of $518.40 million and approximately $96.08 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. One Ontology token can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00027533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00716989 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012830 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00037248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00146778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Ontology Token Profile

Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,236,451 tokens. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork.

Ontology Token Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

