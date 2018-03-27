OPG Power Ventures Plc. (OPG) Insider Buys £9,000 in Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) insider Dmitri Tsvetkov purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($12,434.37).

Dmitri Tsvetkov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Dmitri Tsvetkov acquired 25,000 shares of OPG Power Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($6,217.19).

On Tuesday, January 9th, Dmitri Tsvetkov purchased 25,000 shares of OPG Power Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,944.18).

Shares of OPG stock opened at GBX 18.13 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.17. OPG Power Ventures Plc. has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.76).

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc is primarily engaged in the development, owning, operation and maintenance of private sector power projects in India. The electricity generated from the Company’s plants is sold principally to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies in India or in the short-term market.

