FY2020 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Lowered by Analyst

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Newell Brands in a report issued on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,457,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,023,800. The firm has a market cap of $12,299.82, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

