OppenheimerFunds Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Lumentum by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lumentum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $55,125.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,230.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $263,983.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,998 shares in the company, valued at $13,986,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,150 shares of company stock worth $3,800,816 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,215.22, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Barclays raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

