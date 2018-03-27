Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Vetr cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. 4,515,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,348,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Oracle has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $185,412.78, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,590,815.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 22.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $459,738,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 51.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 231,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,620,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $632,780,000 after purchasing an additional 854,240 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

