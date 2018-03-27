Ormeus Coin (ORME) Trading Up 127% This Week

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 127% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00034400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $47.39 million and $12.30 million worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002782 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00737600 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012406 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00148002 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00187024 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-CEX, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

