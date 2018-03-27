OSI Systems (OSIS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sidoti started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on OSI Systems from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ OSIS) opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,224.47, a PE ratio of -56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $277.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $1,135,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,253.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

