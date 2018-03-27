OsmiumCoin (OS76) Price Tops $0.0341 on Exchanges

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. OsmiumCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,447.00 and $42.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OsmiumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OsmiumCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OsmiumCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.01771870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004809 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015449 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001267 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00022841 BTC.

About OsmiumCoin

OS76 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin.

Buying and Selling OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase OsmiumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OsmiumCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OsmiumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OsmiumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.