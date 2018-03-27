Osram (FRA:OSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.71 ($97.17).

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSR. Jefferies Group set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Osram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS set a €86.00 ($106.17) target price on Osram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on Osram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective on Osram and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on Osram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Osram alerts:

Osram stock traded down €0.98 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €60.52 ($74.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,444 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6,710.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. Osram has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($67.65) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($98.05).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/osram-osr-receives-78-71-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

About Osram

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.