OST (OST) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. OST has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00741588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00149957 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00187366 BTC.

About OST

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,515,753 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

