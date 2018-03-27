Otis Gold Corp (OOO) Insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber Purchases 50,000 Shares

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Otis Gold alerts:

On Thursday, March 22nd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

Shares of OOO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,012. Otis Gold Corp has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Otis Gold Corp (OOO) Insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber Purchases 50,000 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/otis-gold-corp-ooo-insider-christopher-geoffr-lee-barber-acquires-50000-shares-updated.html.

Otis Gold Company Profile

Otis Gold Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business activities are the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Idaho, the United States. Its projects include Kilgore Gold, Oakley, Hai and Gold Bug.

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.