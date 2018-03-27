HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for OvaScience (OVAS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) in a research report report published on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Refocus on Science Should Aid in the Long Term; Reit Buy Incremental progress as the company seeks to capitalize upon its internal expertise in cell biology. On yesterday’s 4Q17 call, the company provided an update on the OvaPrime and OvaTure programs as management pivoted to a R&D-focused strategy. We think the key takeaways are two-fold: (1) the interim data from the first 20 patients in the Phase 1 trial of OvaPrime appear to deliver bittersweet news. The safety data look clean, but no strong signals were observed on the secondary endpoints that could suggest efficacy. As a result, this trial has terminated patient enrollment, and per management, the company will advance OvaPrime directly to a Phase 1b/2a study in 2H18 with an improved cell processing technique to hopefully improve efficacy.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OvaScience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of OvaScience stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. OvaScience has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. OvaScience had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 17,338.78%. equities analysts forecast that OvaScience will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OvaScience by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OvaScience during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of OvaScience by 7,476.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 510,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OvaScience by 6,531.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 782,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 770,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of OvaScience during the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About OvaScience

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

