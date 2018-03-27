P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News articles about P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. P & F Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0091899549729 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PFIN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333. P & F Industries has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc conducts business through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two segments: tools and other products (Tools), and hardware and accessories (Hardware). It conducts Tools business through a subsidiary, Continental Tool Group, Inc (Continental), which in turn operates through its subsidiaries, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation (Florida Pneumatic) and Hy-Tech Machine, Inc (Hy-Tech).

